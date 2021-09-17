Bidding Announcement of Panamax “SHANDONG HAI CHANG”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have decided to hold a public bidding on www.shipbid.net from 16:00 to 19:00 (Beijing Time) on October 20th, 2021.

1. Bidding Object: MV “SHANDONG HAI CHANG”, Panamax Bulk Carrier;

PoR: Hong Kong; Class: BV; LOA: 225m; MLB: 32.26m; MLD: 19.60m; Summer DWT: 75081t on 14.219m draft; GRT: 41101; NRT: 25643; Grain Capacity: 89728 m3; M/E: (Hyundai) MAN B&W 5S60MC-C7* 1 set, [email protected]; Built: Oct.28th, 2011 at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Ship Industry Co., Ltd. (Exact data please refer to ship’s certificates)

Remarks:

·The ship is on voyage without Ballast Water Treatment Plant.

·The Sellers have placed the order for Ballast Water Treatment Plant. If the Buyers want, the order can be transferred to the Buyers with extra cost.

·DD/SS will be due on Oct.27th, 2021, and expected to be extended till Jan.27th, 2022 before delivery.

2. Bidding Rules: It has no reserved price. If only one bidder is collected, the bidder shall be identified as the Buyers; if two (or more than two) bidders are collected, we will confirm the Buyers by bidding. The starting price is USD 16.23 million, and the bidding deposit is USD 1.63 million (or RMB10.52 million). Bid Increment: a multiple of USD 0.05 million.

If the Buyers pay the deposit in US dollars when applying for the bidding, it will be automatically converted as part of purchase fund after the bidding. If the Buyers pay the deposit in CNY, Buyers shall pay another USD 1.63 million separately to the bidding company’s designated US dollar account within 2 working days upon the completion of the bidding. The bidding company shall return the RMB deposit fully back to the Buyers within 1 working day after the receipt of the US deposit.

3. Application: Application time available from the announcing time until bidding starts on Oct.20th, 2021(Beijing Time) (subject to the arrival time of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration and the receipt of the bidding number. It is recommended to pay deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any problems). After the deadline, no application will be accepted. Only legal registered companies are qualified to apply this bidding.

4. Inspection of the Ship: Inspection time to be declared later according to the specific voyage and port arrangement, and will issue the notice in advance if possible; please confirm with the bidding company for inspection details. The risk and cost of the surveyors in the process of inspection shall be borne by the intended Buyers, the Sellers shall be responsible for the coordination work only; those who fail to participate in the on-site inspection and complete the registration procedures within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the bidding ship, including but not limited to all known and unknown defects related to the ship certificates, ship condition, etc. The intended Buyers shall not raise any objection to the quality or other defects of the Ship for any reason.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

USD Account:

Bank: BANK OF HANGZHOU CO., LTD

Bank Add: No. 46 QINGCHUN ROAD, HANGZHOU, CHINA

SWFIT Code: HZCBCN2H

Acct: 3309040160000372942

Beneficiary: Zhoushan Yi Ge Ship Auction Co., Ltd

Beneficiary Add: 6th Floor, No.555 Wengshan Road, Zhoushan, Zhejiang, China

Remittance Reference: SHANDONG HAI CHANG

Source: Shipbid