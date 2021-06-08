Biden administration creates task force to supply chain shortages

The Biden administration is creating a new federal task force to address near-term supply chain issues plaguing a host of industries, the U.S. Commerce Department said, adding it will release the findings of its 100-day review later on Tuesday at the White House.

The administration is also creating a new data hub to monitor near-term supply chain vulnerabilities, track supply and demand disruptions, and better share information with private sector, the department said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)