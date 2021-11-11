Recent News

  

Biden says CEOs tell him shelves will be full for holidays

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the chief executives of major U.S. retailers had assured him that store shelves would be stocked in time for the holidays.

Speaking at the Port of Baltimore, Biden said billions of dollars included in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill would help unclog the nation’s ports, ease shortages and combat inflation.

Biden spoke Tuesday with the CEOs of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Inc, United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) and Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers, a White House official said.
Source: Reuters

