BIJAGOS SHUTTLE: Seasonal service from Bissau

In addition to its broaden coverage of 31 services in Sub-Saharan Africa, CMA CGM is pleased to resume the Bijagos Shuttle service, the personalized and unique product well-known in Bissau market to serve cashew exports.

Starting June 1st, 2018, Bijagos Shuttle service fully operated by CMA CGM deploys two vessels of 1,700 TEU nominal capacity. Bissau port is served on fortnightly frequency during the cashew season from June 2018 to early September 2018.

The highest service standards on Bijagos Shuttle service will enable CMA CGM to offer an efficient and reliable service to Bissau Exporters. Indian ports will be reached in 40 days via Lome and Vietnam ports in 47 days via Kribi, our strategic hub in West Africa.

Source: CMA CGM