Bilbao and Portsmouth sign an agreement to develop green and digital shipping corridors

The Port Authority of Bilbao and Portsmouth International Port have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) whereby both parties declare their willingness to collaborate and work together to contribute to the growth of freight and passenger transport between the ports of Bilbao and Portsmouth. To this end, they will exchange information and take actions jointly to provide sustainable, efficient and speedy multimodal port operations.

This agreement will further inter-port cooperation in terms of technology and infrastructure, in particular with regard to onshore power supply to the vessels operating out of both ports. Bilbao is already working on the BilbOPS project, an initiative to electrify its docks with recurrent traffic to supply vessels with renewable electricity from the onshore grid during their stay in port. This project involves an investment of EUR 78 million, of which EUR 14.2 million will be co-funded the European Commission under the CEF Transport 2021-2027 grants programme, and is scheduled to be operational in 2026. Portsmouth International Port’s Sea Change project will design, build and operate an onshore power system at its three busiest docks.

The MoU also provides for further collaboration on the development of green and digital shipping corridors between the two ports to help shift traffic from road haulage to sustainable shipping routes. To this end, they will share information and promote the use of advanced systems and automation infrastructures for the handling of passengers and goods in their ferry and cruise terminals. In this sense, the Port Authority of Bilbao has already developed and deployed its e-puertobilbao digital platform to enable greater efficiency, security and traceability in the management of goods and vessels, while Portsmouth has taken the first steps towards the creation of an electronic terminal and plans to develop it further through the increased use of smart port technology and innovation from 2026 onwards.

The agreement was ratified by Ian Palacio, Business Development Manager at Portsmouth International Port, and AndimaOrmaetxe, Director of Operations, Commerce, Logistics and Strategy of the Port Authority of Bilbao.

Also present at the event from the British side were James Evans, Head of Operations at Portsmouth International Port; Daphne Comber, Head of Portico Logistics-Customs; Francisco Alvarez and Sarah Cowley, Public Policy Attaché and Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Madrid, respectively; and José Luis Briceño, Honorary Consul at the British Consulate in Bilbao, all of whom attended a presentation on the capabilities of the Port of Bilbao and visited the port facilities, including the Border Control Post and the Brittany Ferries terminal.

The Port of Bilbao was represented by Amaia Sarasola, Head of Commercial Development of the Port Authority of Bilbao; Sara Bueno and Roberto Castilla, Project Manager and Director of Brittany Ferries, respectively; and Arrizen Bilbao, Commercial Director at Bergé Logistics (TBC).

Source: The Port of Bilbao