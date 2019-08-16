Bilge alarm and oil content meter

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has issued a Lessons Learned alert 01-19, Avoid delays and keep your ship schedule! Does your BilgMon 488 Bilge Alarm/Oil Content Meter operate properly?, prompted by a recent port State control inspection.

The alert notes that the Marine Safety Detachment (MSD) Port Canaveral Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) identified MARPOL deficiencies related to the 15-ppm Bilge Alarm system of the Oily Water Separators (OWS) onboard four separate ships.

They discovered that the entries in the Oil Record Book (ORB) did not correspond to the Bilge Alarm Data being displayed by the bilge alarm / oil content meter. The 15-ppm Bilge Alarm is required to record date, time, alarm status and the operating status of the 15-ppm bilge separator. As required by IMO Resolution MEPC.107(49), Revised Guidelines and Specifications for Pollution Prevention Equipment for Machinery Spaces for Ships, the recording device shall also store this data for at least eighteen months and be able to display or print a protocol for official system inspections.

Source: The American Club