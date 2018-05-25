Bill Stamatopoulos Will Lecture on the Importance of Bunker Fuel Management at the Merchant Marine Academy of Michaniona in Greece

Industry renowned marine fuel expert, Bill Stamatopoulos, from Bureau Veritas’ VeriFuel team, will provide a lecture to 80-90 final-year students and faculty from the engineering department of the Merchant Marine Academy of Michaniona in Thessaloniki on May 25th, 2018.

Bill Stamatopoulos has been lecturing at the Academy since 2004, responding to the need to update the next wave of engineer’s on the latest bunker-related challenges.

Marine Fuel Management has grown in importance due to the rising costs of marine fuel and the environmental regulations. It has undoubtedly become increasingly complex, with present-day decisions having significant consequences in the future.

“Navigating the graduating marine engineers to bunkers and the latest practical aspects of bunkering is vitally important as the ship’s crew must know how to get the most out of their fuel – safely and without contravening the applicable fuel regulations,” says Mr Stamatopoulos.

This year’s lecture will focus on:

– Basic refining and bunkers

– Tricks of the trade during bunkering

– Catalytic fines

– Stability and Compatibility

– Sampling

– Fuel System Samples

– Bunkering in Singapore via Mass Flow Meters

– Fuel Regulations

IMO 2020 fuels is one of the hottest topics currently as this change represents 75% of global marine fuel demand and a huge undertaking for bunkering/shipping industry and will be discussed during the lecture.

Bureau Veritas’ VeriFuel commits to marine fuel management training in Greek maritime academies to help ensure the next generation of engineers are best positioned to tackle the challenges faced in this dynamic industry.

Bill Stamatopoulos holds a Bachelor in Business Administration and an MBA with specialisation in Total Quality Management from the University of Leicester.

He joined Det Norske Veritas (DNV) in 1991 and in 2010 Bill became the Regional Manager of DNV Petroleum Services for Europe.

In 2004 he was appointed at the Hellenic Organization for Standardization, Committee 66 for Petroleum Products, by the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping.

Bill is a co-Author of ‘Marine Fuels’, a specialised book in shipping, published in June 2008 with a 2nd edition released in November 2017.

During the last 20 years, Bill has given several presentations and training courses on all fuel related issues.

From October 1st, 2015, Bill joined Bureau Veritas as Business Development Manager for the organisation’s Marine Fuel Services brand, VeriFuel.

Source: Bureau Veritas