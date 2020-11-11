BIMCO: A Special Christmas Tribute To Seafarers Initiative

To show solidarity and support for seafarers during this COVID-19 challenging times, a special tribute to seafarers for the coming Christmas has been planned. BIMCO members are encouraged to participate to send out a strong message of support and appreciation for these key workers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world at large bringing in a new normality for 2020. We are fortunate enough that we are still receiving our normal supplies of necessities, the majority of which are being delivered to your door step by our seafarers daily, considered by many as key workers in the supply chain. This will not change even for Christmas presents and special Christmas food supplies for this coming 2020 Christmas. However, COVID-19 restrictions placed world-wide by many countries have resulted in seafarers being stuck at sea or at home, unable to travel and start their next job for unprecedented periods. This has caused considerable stress to the mental and physical well-being of the seafarers.

To remind us that seafarers are not forgotten during this Christmas season, an initiative called ” seafarers delivering Christmas” has been set up to pay a special tribute to seafarers.

BIMCO members are encouraged to participate in any of the following ways so as to send out a strong message of support and appreciation for these key workers and the work that they do:

Donate gifts and money to the seafarers missions and seafarer charities

Provide 10 minute free telephone calls

Join in by making the 12 days of Christmas Singalong video

Provide access to company or other support helplines for seafarers

Organise festive activities

Details and more information on how you can support the seafarers via the above-mentioned during this Christmas season can be found on our BIMCO COVID-19 -a special tribute to seafarers.

Source: BIMCO