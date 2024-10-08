BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have developed a guide which aims to help the shipping industry understand and reduce underwater radiated noise from ships and help the industry implement the underwater noise guidelines from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The attention on underwater radiated noise from ships has significantly increased over the last few years and the demand for action has risen due to its negative effects on marine creatures and the environment. Commercial shipping is one of the main contributors to underwater noise at low frequencies and research has shown that the noise is harmful to the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life.

“Ocean noise harms the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life, including marine mammals, fish and invertebrate species, which many coastal communities, especially indigenous communities, depend on for their food, livelihoods and cultures. Reducing underwater radiated noise from ships is not merely a matter of environmental stewardship; it is of critical importance to ensure ocean health,” says Michelle Sanders, Alternate Permanent Representative of Canada to the International Maritime Organization.

To support action from the shipping industry, BIMCO and ICS encourage all shipowners and operators to recognise the importance of reducing underwater noise and to take the necessary steps to successfully implement the IMO guidelines.

To facilitate this, the practical “Underwater Radiated Noise Guide” from BIMCO and ICS explores the sources of underwater noise and its far-reaching impact on marine life. It also explains the content of the IMO guidelines and how to set up a noise management plan and looks at the scope of regional regulations and voluntary measures.

Lastly, the guide explores the relationship between various energy efficiency measures and underwater noise. Various studies, including one sponsored by ICS, have found that the majority of energy efficiency measures also reduce underwater radiated noise. This guide provides a comprehensive list of such measures together with estimates of the energy efficiency and underwater radiated noise improvements. For the few measures that do not produce this co-benefit, the guide gives practical advice on how to avoid or mitigate these.

Shipowners are encouraged to give careful consideration to this guidance when deciding their strategies for ensuring compliance with the IMO greenhouse gas regulations. In this way, substantial underwater radiated noise reduction can be achieved with little additional effort.

“Energy efficient ships are quiet ships. As our industry cuts greenhouse gas emissions through the uptake of energy efficiency measures, the level of underwater radiated noise will also reduce and help protect marine life and the environment,” says David Loosley, BIMCO Secretary General & CEO.

The BIMCO/ICS guide is aimed at technical superintendents and ship’s officers to help them understand what underwater radiated noise is and how they can help reduce it.

“Too often doing one thing can have a negative side effect. In this case reducing underwater radiated noise can also reduce emissions and running costs. The implementation of the guidelines from the IMO offers an opportunity for shipowners and the shipping industry to demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability and reduce OpEx. The BIMCO/ICS guide will help shipowners navigate this process, meet sustainability goals, and reduce running costs,” says Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General.

A Tripartite Working Group has been formed by representatives of shipowners and managers, IACS classification societies and European and Far East shipyards, to encourage the reduction of underwater radiated noise levels through voluntary measures. ICS and BIMCO kindly request participation in the Tripartite Working Group’s survey to assess the existing levels of uptake of the IMO guidelines.

Source: BIMCO, https://www.bimco.org/news/priority-news/20241007-underwater-radiated-noise-guide