BIMCO appoints David Loosley as Secretary General & CEO

“We are delighted to have found a successor who can continue to build on the excellent work carried out by Angus Frew in positioning BIMCO as the world’s largest international shipping association. David has outstanding communications skills and is a proven leader of an international shipping-related business,” BIMCO President, Sadan Kaptanoglu said announcing his appointment.

Prior to joining IMarEST, Mr Loosley ran operations at the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) where he was responsible for the transition from analogue to digital navigational products, and chaired the Digital Geospatial Information Working Group (DGWIG) to help drive global standardisation. He has also served at sea for 10 years in the UK Royal Navy.

Alongside his executive responsibilities, Mr Loosley was a member of the UK Government’s Maritime 2050 Expert Panel and is a member of the UK Clean Maritime Council.

“I am very excited to be joining BIMCO at this critical time for the industry where a volatile market, new technology and increasing environmental regulation are all having a significant impact. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to build on the work of my predecessor and to ensure that BIMCO maintains its relevance and leadership position, continuing to provide practical solutions and expert advice to its members and the wider maritime community,” Mr Loosley said.

Angus Frew, BIMCO’s current Secretary General & CEO, had previously announced that he will be stepping down in the summer of 2020 after leading the organisation for seven years as he wishes to spend more time in the UK and less time working.

Source: BIMCO