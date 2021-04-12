BIMCO COVID 19 weekly report

Overview

The BIMCO Maritime Information department informs members on a weekly basis, updates about the COVID-19 in relation to implementation measures imposed by governments for sea transport including for crew change as well as from the United Nation bodies like the International Maritime Organization (IMO), World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO).

BIMCO provides the following update for this week ending Friday, 9 April 2021

1. IMO

Addendum no. 35/rev. 5 issued 7 April 2021 provides a consolidated list of the IMO members that have so far notified IMO on their designation of seafarers as key workers

2. IMO Crew Change – National Focal Point for Crew Change and Repatriation of Seafarers

As of today, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, the Cook Islands, Cyprus, Dominica, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Montenegro, Myanmar, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vanuatu.

Reference: MSC.7/circ.1/Rev.25

3. Government States

Italy

The Italian government have provided measures for conduction crew change, boarding and repatriation in italian ports. The circular contains measures on the following:

• Measures to reach the ship

• Responsibilities for the seafarer and the company

• Details on temporary accomodation

• Safety measures for transportation

• Measures for conducting shoreleave and medical leave

Some measures extends beyond Italian soil – e.g. to the ship.

Kiribati

Kiribati have asked for circulation of IMO Circular letter no 4299/add. 4, which contains information on:

• Extension of seafarers’ STCW certificates

• Extension of border closure

Libya

The Libyan government have circulated measures to extend seafarers’ STCW and other certificates

Slovenia

IMO have circulated circ. 4396 with reference to the Slovenian webpage with consolidated measures for COVID-19

Venezuela

IMO have circulated circ. no. 4301/add.1 issued by the Venezuelan government, which identifies seafarers as key workers

4. Others

5. BIMCO

