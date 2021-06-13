BIMCO Covid 19 Weekly Report

Overview



The BIMCO Maritime Information department informs members on a weekly basis, updates about the COVID-19 in relation to implementation measures imposed by governments for sea transport including for crew change as well as from the United Nation bodies like the International Maritime Organization (IMO), World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO).

BIMCO provides the following update for this week ending Friday, 11 June 2021.

1. IMO

The below circulars were issued in our COVID-19 report of 21 May and are published here again presenting the latest information to-date from the IMO.

Addendum no.41 to IMO circular no. 4204 “Coronavirus (COVID-19)” issued on 18 May 2021 relating to the roadmap for vaccination of international seafarers.

Addendum no. 35/rev. 7 issued 20 May 2021 provides a consolidated list of the IMO members that have so far notified IMO on their designation of seafarers as key workers. The list is shown below:

2. IMO Crew Change – National Focal Point for Crew Change and Repatriation of Seafarers

As per our BIMCO news of 12th April, the IMO has discontinued the issue of the IMO circular in series: MSC.7/circ. 1 relating to government states informing the IMO of their national focal point for crew change and repatriation of seafarers. Instead, the IMO’s online Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) will be used to contain such information.

According to GISIS today, the list of countries (44) informing the IMO of their national focal point of contact for crew change and repatriation of seafarers are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Cook Islands, Cyprus, Dominica, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Ireland (new), Israel, Italy, Jamaica, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Montenegro, Myanmar, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand , Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vanuatu.

Earlier reference of the MSC.7/circ.1 : our implementation page.

3. Government States

China



GAC Hot Port News has reported of the different testing and quarantine regimes applicable at Chinese ports.

Philippines



According to information provided by the Philippine Department of Transportation, disembarkation will be restricted if the ship has recent travel history to any of the following countries:

Oman

United Arab Emirates

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Nepal

Sri Lanka

India

Singapore

The Maritime Port Authority of Singapore ( MPA) via an email sent out on 4 June advised on the following :

From 5 June 2021, 2359 hours , all sign on crew entering Singapore with travel history to Guangdong province, Mainland China within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore, shall serve 7 days SHN at his/her home country.

This will be applicable for all new and existing In Principle No Objection.

All other sign on crew from Mainland China will not require to serve SHN as per SafeTravel (https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/)

All application shall be submitted at least 21 days in advance.

The MPA informed via an email received on 7 June, that with effect from 29 May, all Singaporeans, Singapore PR and Long Term Pass holders signing off from ships will need to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure from last port. The test result must be submitted in order to get No Objection from the MPA to sign off. Returnees without such a valid test result may be denied entry into Singapore and PRs and long term pass holders failing to comply with the requirement may have their permits or pass cancelled. More information available at will be denied entry into Singapore https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/updated-pre-departure-testing-requirements.

USA



BIMCO has been approached by the North American Maritime Ministry Association – a charity organisation, which may assist with foreign crew arriving in the US on getting vaccination. Additional information can be found on their website.

Source: BIMCO