BIMCO Covid 19 Weekly Report

The BIMCO Maritime Information department informs members on a weekly basis, updates about the COVID-19 in relation to implementation measures imposed by governments for sea transport including for crew change as well as from the United Nation bodies like the International Maritime Organization (IMO), World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO).

BIMCO provides the following update for this week ending Friday, 13 August 2021.

1. IMO Crew Change – National Focal Point for Crew Change and Repatriation of Seafarers

As per our BIMCO news of 12th April, the IMO has discontinued the issue of the IMO circular in series: MSC.7/circ. 1 relating to government states informing the IMO of their national focal point for crew change and repatriation of seafarers. Instead, the IMO’s online Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) will be used to contain such information.

According to GISIS today, the list of countries (45) informing the IMO of their national focal point of contact for crew change and repatriation of seafarers are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Cook Islands, Cyprus, Dominica, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Montenegro, Myanmar, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Singapore (new), Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand , Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vanuatu.

2. Government States

Australia

8 August – Border Restriction (No.11) effective 0100 Sat 8 Aug New Requirements for Specialist Workers

12 August – Western Australia Please see here for updates Covid-19 – Shipping Update Requirements, restrictions, rules and policies affecting the maritime industry at Australian ports

Cyprus

12 August – Circular 32/2021 Vaccines against the COVID-19 virus communicated under IMO Circular Letter No.4251/Add.3

India

11 August 2021 – DSG Circular No. 23 of 2021 Directorate General of Shipping Circular No. 23 of 2021 COVID and mental health helpline for Indian seafarers and their families -Initiatives by Association of Shipping Companies & Seafarers Unions.

Portugal

6 August – The Portuguese Government has decided to maintain the State Calamity. On this basis and as per Ministry Council Resolution no. 7746-B/2021, please be informed of the present restrictions in force to enter/leaving Portugal.

Romania

12 August – IMO Circular Letter No.4234/Add.12 Extending the Validity of Documents for Seafarers on Board Ships

3. Others

ILO – International Labour Organisation

Reminder – please refer to the ILO publication covering amongst other issues the mental and social well-being of workers – the Guidelines for implementing the occupational safety and health provisions of the MLC, 2006

UK P&I Club

6 August – Crew Changes – A Comprehensive Guide (version 1.21)

Source: BIMCO