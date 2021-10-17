BIMCO covid 19 weekly report dated 15 October 2021

Overview

This BIMCO COVID 19 weekly report for the week ending 15 October covers updates from Greece, Mauritius, Portugal and the latest from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Every week, BIMCO summarises measures imposed by governments for sea transport, including for crew change, as well as updates from United Nations bodies such as the IMO, World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO).

1. IMO

The below circulars represent the latest information to-date from the IMO.

Addendum no.4/Rev.3 to IMO circular no. 4204, issued on 16 July 2021, providing a further update to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS)’s guidance for ship operators relating to the protection of the health of seafarers.

Addendum no. 35/rev. 8, issued on 13 October 2021, provides a consolidated list of the IMO members that have so far notified IMO on their designation of seafarers as key workers to-date with the latest additions of Bulgaria and Pakistan. The full list is shown below:

Addendum no.42 to IMO circular no. 4204 “Coronavirus (COVID-19)” issued on 17 September 2021 relating to joint IMO/ILO statement on upholding medical assistance obligations to seafarers and accelerating seafarer vaccination programmes.

2. IMO Crew Change – National Focal Point for Crew Change and Repatriation of Seafarers

As per our BIMCO news of 12th April, the IMO has discontinued the issue of the IMO circular in series: MSC.7/circ. 1 relating to government states informing the IMO of their national focal point for crew change and repatriation of seafarers. Instead, the IMO’s online Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) will be used to contain such information.

According to GISIS today, the list of countries (45) informing the IMO of their national focal point of contact for crew change and repatriation of seafarers are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Cook Islands, Cyprus, Dominica, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Montenegro, Myanmar, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Singapore (new), Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand , Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vanuatu.

3. Government States

Greece

All Greek Certificates of Competency (CoCs) and Certificates of Proficiency (CoPs) of seafarers that are due to expire from the 1 of October 2021, are granted a further validity extension until the 30th of November 2021 as informed in an IMO circular letter no. 4241/Add.8. Extension of the endorsements of attestation of foreign CoCs and the CoPs of the foreign Authority are allowed by the Greek Maritime authorities as long as the period of validity of extension is shown.

As a reminder, the entry requirements to Greece can be found on this link after Greece opened its borders on 14 May 2021.

Mauritius

The border of Mauritius is now opened on 1st of October. All incoming persons are must fill the “Mauritius All-in-one travel” form are required to do a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days if one is not vaccinated. Click here to view the separate entry requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated persons respectively. Generally, all will need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure and COVID testing upon arrival and further testings depending on whether you are vaccinated or not. A quarantine hotel stay of 14 days is mandatory for those unvaccinated.

Portugal

With gratitude to BIMCO member Pinto Basto, please find below the following information on COVID-19 restriction measures:

The following vaccines against COVID-19 are accepted:

• Janssen: COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

• AstraZeneca: Vaxzevria (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca)

• Moderna: Spikevax (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna)

• Pfizer-BioNTech: Cominaty

Restriction measures have been amended on parameters related to vaccination or recovery information to be shared prior to entry.

Source: BIMCO