BIMCO Covid 19 Weekly Report Dated 26 November 2021

This BIMCO COVID 19 weekly report for the week ending 26 November covers Singapore, the UK P&I Club and ProInde and the latest from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Every week, BIMCO summarises measures imposed by governments for sea transport, including for crew change, as well as updates from United Nations bodies such as the IMO, World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO).

1. IMO

The below circulars represent the latest information to-date from the IMO.

Addendum no. 35/rev. 8, issued on 13 October 2021, provides a consolidated list of the IMO members that have so far notified IMO on their designation of seafarers as key workers to-date with the latest additions of Bulgaria and Pakistan. The full list is shown below:

Addendum no.42 to IMO circular no. 4204 “Coronavirus (COVID-19)” issued on 17 September 2021 relating to joint IMO/ILO statement on upholding medical assistance obligations to seafarers and accelerating seafarer vaccination programmes.

Addendum no. 43 to IMO circular no 4204 “Coronavirus (COVID-19)” issued on 1 November 2021 offering a list of global ports offering vaccinations for seafarers.

2. IMO Crew Change – National Focal Point for Crew Change and Repatriation of Seafarers

According to GISIS today, the list of countries (46) informing the IMO of their national focal point of contact for crew change and repatriation of seafarers are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Cook Islands, Cyprus, Dominica, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Libya , the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Montenegro, Myanmar, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Singapore , Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand , Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vanuatu.

3. Government States

Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore updated the IMO of Singapore’s efforts on crew change and vaccination of seafarers via an IMO circular letter no. 4383/Add.1. Main information to note is as follows:

Latest port marine circular (PMC) on crew change – PMC no. 40/2021. To get the BIMCO summary on this circular, please go to our COVID-19 page on Singapore and read the reporting done on 6 and 29 October 2021 for further reference. Members are advised to read the circular for full guidance.

Co-founded the STAR taskforce to help support the establishment of over 30 crewsafe accredited facilities in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Singapore’s SEAVAX vaccination programme for seafarers worldwide calling at Singapore. To register for the vaccination programme, please visit SEAVAX registration.

Brazil

A thorough guide to navigating the Brazilian restrictions and regulations for the shipping industry related to COVID-19 have been issued by Proinde with the following notably headings:

Travel restrictions

Ship and port health controls

Shipboard COVID-19 cases

Quarantine procedures

Crew transfers

Ship and crew certification

Port operation and services

