BIMCO Covid 19 Weekly Report Dated 30 December 2021

1. World Health Organization (WHO)

On 10 December, WHO issued a global technical brief and priority action required for Member states to enhance readiness for Omicron ( B.1.1.529), of which WHO has given an overview. The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high for a number of reasons and also due to the fact that the global risk of COVID-19 remains very high overall. A risk-based approach to adjust international travel measures in a timely manner is recommended and efforts to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage as rapidly as possible should continue. See WHO advice for international traffic in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant for additional information.

2. Government States

Australia

Australia established Safe Travel Zones with the following countries:

New Zealand, all fully vaccinated travellers who have only been in either Australia and/or New Zealand for 14 days prior are permitted to travel between Australia and New Zealand, without the need to apply for a travel exemption into participating jurisdictions.

Singapore, fully vaccinated Singaporean passport holders who are departing Singapore directly to Australia (i.e. no transit between the two countries) are permitted to travel to Australia without the need to apply for a travel exemption into participating jurisdictions.

Japan, fully vaccinated Japanese passport holders who are departing Japan directly to Australia (i.e. no transit between the two countries) are permitted to travel to Australia without the need to apply for a travel exemption into participating jurisdictions.

Republic of Korea, fully vaccinated Korean passport holders who are departing South Korea directly to Australia (i.e. no transit between the two countries) are permitted to travel to Australia without the need to apply for a travel exemption into participating jurisdictions.

Further details on the government's website on Safe Travel Zones

Brazil

Philippines

Philippines

According to information provided by GAC Hot Port News and confirmed by the Philippine government have the schedule for travel restrictions been amended by Resolution 154-B. The Red list of countries now include as follows:

Andorra

France

Monaco

Northern Marina Islands

Réunion

San Marino

South Africa

Switzerland

4. IMO

The below circulars represent the latest information to-date from the IMO.

Addendum no. 35/rev. 8, issued on 13 October 2021, provides a consolidated list of the IMO members that have so far notified IMO on their designation of seafarers as key workers to-date with the latest additions of Bulgaria and Pakistan.

Addendum no.42 to IMO circular no. 4204 “Coronavirus (COVID-19)” issued on 17 September 2021 relating to joint IMO/ILO statement on upholding medical assistance obligations to seafarers and accelerating seafarer vaccination programmes.

Addendum no. 43 to IMO circular no 4204 “Coronavirus (COVID-19)” issued on 1 November 2021 offering a list of global ports offering vaccinations for seafarers.

5. IMO Crew Change – National Focal Point for Crew Change and Repatriation of Seafarers

According to GISIS today, the list of countries (46) informing the IMO of their national focal point of contact for crew change and repatriation of seafarers are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Cook Islands, Cyprus, Dominica, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Libya , the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Montenegro, Myanmar, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Singapore , Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand , Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vanuatu.

