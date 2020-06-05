BIMCO Ice Reporting For Season 2019/2020 Ends This Week

The Baltic ice reporting season for 2019/2020 covering Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Sweden ended on 26 May 2020.

BIMCO is expected to finish off the Canadian winter ice reporting season 2019/2020 covering areas for the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Great Lakes, the Eastern Waters of Newfoundland and Labrador Coast and the East Coast waters at the end of this week.

Members can still use the BIMCO Ice Information available online which covers information ranging from basic guidance in understanding ice navigation, the Egg Code, the Polar Code to guidance on navigating the various ice regions in the world.

In addition, BIMCO together with Witherby Publishing has released the “ Ice Navigation and Seamanship Handbook” . This is a comprehensive publication that can assist all users, including a novice reader who wishes to establish a good foundation in understanding the various types of ice that exist, the different ice regions and navigational challenges experienced by ships. It also includes for the experienced ice navigator, one chapter dedicated to the applicable international, regional and local regulations and guidance that is necessary in order to ensure due compliance when operating in ice conditions.

More information on this book and discounted price available to members can be viewed here

Source: BIMCO