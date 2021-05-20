BIMCO improves solid cargo section with HME substances and MARPOL Annex V

Overview

BIMCO providing easy-to-understand information about HME substances and its relation to MARPOL Annex V and the IMSBC Code.

The BIMCO Maritime Information department receives often, enquiries about substances harmful to the marine environment ( HME) and how this ties in with the discharge requirements of cargo residues under Annex V of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, 1973 as modified by the Protocol of 1978 relating thereto ( MARPOL) and the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes ( IMSBC) Code.

To improve our services to members with quick and accessible online information, we have now included in our Solid Bulk Cargo section, answers to the above which are explained in an easy-to-understand manner. We hope that members will find this useful and should there be clarification or further queries, members are most welcome to contact us.

Source: BIMCO