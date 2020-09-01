BIMCO launches member survey

Today (1 September), BIMCO is launching its third member survey, asking members about their perception of BIMCO. The survey will be sent to all the member contacts BIMCO has on file and is conducted by an external vendor via BIMCO’s email system.

The aim is to identify the areas where our organization is doing well and where there is room for improvement. The results will help guide BIMCO’s future efforts, and members are therefore highly encouraged to take the survey and provide frank views and opinions.

Similar surveys were done in 2015 and 2018 and an iPad Air will be awarded to two random respondents to the survey.

Source: BIMCO