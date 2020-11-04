BIMCO Liquid Cargo Database updated to cover 2021 amendments

BIMCO’s liquid cargo database has been updated to reflect amendments to The International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Dangerous Chemicals in Bulk (IBC Code) and MARPOL Annex II Regulations for the Control of Pollution by Noxious Liquid Substances in Bulk.

The BIMCO Liquid Cargo Database contains a new section, “IBC Code 2021”, with cargo entries, following an update as per the amendments to the IBC Code and MARPOL Annex II entering into force on 1 January 2021. The current carriage requirements are available under the section “IBC Code PRE 2021.

The information in the liquid cargo database that currently contains information for some 200 different cargoes aims at providing an easy to use guidance and reference tool, primarily for shore-side staff and for newcomers on board tankers, supplementing the relevant Conventions, Codes and supplementary guidance published by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The database is intended for use solely as a reference tool providing general information relating to the most commonly transported liquid cargoes.

Source: BIMCO