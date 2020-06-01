BIMCO Postpones Leadership Change By One Month Due To Covid-19

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 01/06/2020

Angus Frew, current Secretary General & CEO of BIMCO, will extend his tenure by one month until the end of September 2020.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic Angus Frew, current Secretary General & CEO of BIMCO, will extend his tenure by one month until the end of September 2020 to facilitate the handover to incoming Secretary General & CEO David Loosley, who will remain at the Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology until the 30 June 2020.

David Loosley will take over the role of BIMCO Secretary General & CEO on 1 July 2020.
Source: BIMCO

