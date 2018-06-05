BIMCO (The Baltic and International Maritime Council) is holding a ‘Power Panel’ at this year’s Posidonia 2018 event.

The panel will debate some key developments impacting shipping business today, with the focus on challenges and future prospects for the dry bulk and oil tanker shipping markets, including implications of the 2020 global sulphur cap.

The debate will be hosted by BIMCO chief shipping analyst Peter Sand and BMCO president Anastasios Papagiannopoulos (pictured), who will inaugurate the event. The BIMCO Power Panel takes place in Seminar Room Central from 10.30 to 14.30 on Wednesday June 6.

Source: Posidonia Events