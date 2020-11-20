BIMCO Provides Information About Dangers Associated With The Carriage Of Certain Solid Bulk Cargoes

There are solid bulk cargoes that are commonly transported by bulk carriers and yet many members are not familiar with the dangers that are associated with them. BIMCO provides timely information and advice on cargoes like iron ore fines, bauxite as well as cargoes that are capable of causing oxygen depletion in cargo spaces and adjacent spaces.

There are dangers associated with the carriage of certain solid bulk cargoes like bauxite, direct reduced iron cargoes, iron ore fines, nickel ore, palm kernel shells, iron sand and distillers dried grains with solubles more commonly known as DDSG cargoes.

To help members understand what these dangers are, what precautions should be taken if one decides to fix a shipment and how one can carry these cargoes safely under the requirements of the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code, BIMCO has compiled the relevant information under our Solid Bulk Cargo Section/Dangers solid bulk cargoes.

Members should take note that presently Amendment 04-17 of the IMSBC Code is the one in force. Amendment 05-19 will enter into force on 1 January 2021 superseding Amendment 04-17, though Amendment 05-19 can be applied in part or in whole voluntarily by government states into their legislation if they wish to. The links below show information for both Amendments.

Source: BIMCO