BIMCO Restructures Committees To Balance Safety And Environment

BIMCO’s committee structure will change to reflect the increased importance of the environment while maintaining a thorough debate on safety. The BIMCO Board of Directors agreed to the change at a meeting in December.

In the future, BIMCO will have a Marine Environment Committee and a Maritime Safety and Security Committee.

“The new setup reflects the meeting structure at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and will facilitate a better handling of the many important topics on the environment, safety and security agendas,” says Angus Frew, BIMCO Secretary General & CEO.

In the existing committee structure the safety and environment agendas were covered by the Marine Committee.

In the new structure, typical agenda items for the Marine Environment Committee will include reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, biofouling management and ballast water management. The safety and security agenda will include topics such as: piracy, drug smuggling, container fires and cyber risk management.

The two committees will have up to 15 members, excluding the Chair. The people in the committees are recruited from BIMCO’s member-companies drawn from small, medium sized and large shipowners.

In the cases where the environment issues overlap with safety issues, for example in the case of fuel oil, it will be discussed by both committees.

BIMCO has a lean committee structure. The three main committees, Documentary, Marine Environment and Maritime Safety and Security meet twice per year.

Source: BIMCO