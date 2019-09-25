BIMCO Secretary General To Step Down

“In six successful years, Angus has moved BIMCO to the forefront of the shipping industry and made sure our members’ opinions and positions are listened to at the highest levels of government. He will leave an organisation very well prepared to deal with the challenges the industry will face in the coming years,” says Sadan Kaptanoglu, President of BIMCO.

Under Angus Frew’s leadership, BIMCO has strengthened its brand and member focus significantly. Today, BIMCO shipowner members control 58% of the global share of dead weight tonnage, up from 54% four years ago.

BIMCO has maintained its leadership position in developing standard contracts and clauses and has broadened its scope into new areas such as financial term sheets and the offshore and renewable energy sector.

In shaping new environmental regulation, BIMCO has also played a pivotal role, and has taken a leadership role in important industry initiatives such as cyber security and standards for software maintenance.

More commercial focus

Angus Frew (61) was appointed BIMCO Secretary General & CEO in 2013, coming from a position as the chief executive at the UK Chamber of Shipping. During his career he has had a range of commercially focused leadership roles, and he brought this commercial perspective to BIMCO to the benefit of its members.

“I’ve been extremely happy leading BIMCO through some challenging years for our industry, and very proud of what the leadership team of BIMCO has achieved over that time. It has been a privilege to engage with so many shipping professionals all over the world, but now it is time for me to pass on the torch,” Angus Frew says.

As part of the commercial focus, BIMCO has launched new products for its members including SmartCon and Shipping KPIs – innovative digital platforms for contract editing and ship operational performance benchmarking respectively – and expanded its publishing business through a partnership with the Witherby Publishing Group.

Candidate with international profile

Now, BIMCO needs to find a strong candidate for the role of Secretary General & CEO.

“The candidate must have outstanding communication skills and be a proven leader in an international and commercial shipping-related business,” says Kaptanoglu.

In the interim period through to August 2020, Frew will continue to build and develop BIMCO’s services to assist members.

“The shipping industry faces a tricky combination of new regulation and an unusually volatile market. Our leadership team will continue to focus on helping our members navigate this turmoil and handing over a strong organisation to the next Secretary General,” Frew says.

The BIMCO Executive Committee will decide on the appointment of the next Secretary General & CEO and expects to have found a replacement by the end of 2019.

Paul Butterworth, Head of the Maritime & Shipping Practice, of executive search firm Odgers Berndtson has been appointed to find Frew’s replacement.

