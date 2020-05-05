BIMCO shares WPSP COVID19 information

While guided by the 17 UN Sustainability Development Goals, The World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP), initiated by International Association of Ports and Harbours and other industry partners, are also weekly surveys to measures the impact of COVID19 on the maritime industry. These reports provide valuable insights by bringing tangible and empirically founded information to the desk. As outlined by Professor Thanos Pallis: “We now have sufficient data to deep dive into regional trends. This will start with an analysis of ports in the European region next week, with other regions to follow”

Based on this information the Port Economic Impact Barometer for Week 18 reports of stabilization or slight improvements: “Less delays are being reported due to port call procedure changes. In terms of capacity in ports, including warehousing and distribution activities, we see an improvement compared to last weeks, with limited capacity shortages for foodstuffs, medical supplies and consumer goods. For bulk goods there are a growing number of ports even reporting underutilisation. Notably, there have been no significant increases in restrictions on cargo vessels, with some ports now receiving cruise ships via dedicated anti-COVID 19 safe corridors using temperature control and medical inspections to allow crew to reach their own final destinations.”

Source: BIMCO