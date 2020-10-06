BIMCO Shipping KPI statement concerning ships’ emission monitoring

The mandatory Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for new ships and the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP) for all ships are effective regulations for CO2 emissions and provide, in BIMCO’s view, tangible contributions to the global efforts to combat climate change.

BIMCO supports the initial IMO GHG Strategy adopted at MEPC 73 in April 2018. Reduction of GHG from a ship is monitored within the framework of its SEEMP. To simplify environmental reporting, BIMCO will fully implement and embrace the IMO efforts to reduce emissions from shipping.

The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), as quoted by the IMO, “provides a robust mechanism that may be used to increase the energy efficiency of ships”. The EEDI value is found in the ship’s International Energy Efficiency Certificate and will be implemented in the Shipping KPI as an item in the ship’s attributes. To simplify environmental reporting, BIMCO will fully implement and embrace the IMO efforts to reduce emissions from shipping.

As the EEDI will be the paramount emissions benchmarking indicator, the following Key Performance Indicators is be removed from the BIMCO Shipping KPI version 4:

• KPI005: CO2 efficiency expresses the energy efficiency of the ship by comparing emitted mass of CO2 to the ship’s total transport work

• KPI021: NOx efficiency expresses the amount of NOx emitted relative to the transport work performed

• KPI030: SOx efficiency expresses the energy efficiency of a ship by comparing emitted mass of SOx emitted relative to the transport work performed

Consequently, the associated Performance Indicators (input parameters) is also be removed.

The BIMCO Shipping KPI’s Environmental Performance is intended to express a company’s ability to avoid spills and reduce emissions caused by the ship’s operations that impact the environment. This is recorded for every single ship.

NOx and SOx are substances regulated by the IMO MARPOL Annex VI. Ships’ engines are tuned to meet the applicable NOx limits while seeking to reduce fuel consumption. SOx are regulated by limits on sulphur in fuel. Operating on fuels with lower sulphur levels than specified for a ship’s operating area is not sustainable from an economic point of view. Both NOx and SOx limits are differentiated by area of operation. Taking the average NOx or SOx emissions per transport work will thus reflect mostly a ship’s area of operation rather than its environmental performance.

Rearranging the Performance Indicators, Key Performance Indicators and Ships Attributes will make data collection and submission more efficient and simplify the use of the BIMCO Shipping KPI system, while still allowing for details on environmental benchmarking.

