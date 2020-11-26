BIMCO to open London office

BIMCO will open its fourth local office, this time in London, at the beginning of 2021. The new office will support the organisation’s regulatory affairs activities with Dr Bev Mackenzie taking up the role of BIMCO’s permanent representative at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) from 1 February, reporting to Deputy Secretary General Lars Robert Pedersen at the head office in Copenhagen.

“Opening an office in London is a logical next step for BIMCO. To serve our member’s interest the best we can, BIMCO needs to maintain even closer relations with people, companies and organisations in one of the world’s key shipping hubs,” says BIMCO president, Sadan Kaptanoglu.

The broader intention of the new presence in London is to enhance capacity in the increasingly important policy and regulatory field. Dr Mackenzie will ensure a more proactive relationship with the IMO secretariat in London and – additionally – will contribute to BIMCO’s marine environment team applying her marine scientific knowledge and experience.

“The agenda at the IMO is growing and becoming increasingly complex and political, and it requires more focus and effort to make sure that we always provide the practical input that BIMCO is known for,” says Lars Robert Pedersen, who is responsible for BIMCO’s regulatory activities.

The new BIMCO office is situated close to the IMO headquarters on the Albert Embankment in London. The office will also serve as a hub for BIMCO employees who visit London – when the pandemic abates.

Fourth local office

BIMCO opened an office in Athens in 2019 and has had offices in Shanghai and Singapore since 2013 and 1996, respectively.

“Having local offices is very important when it comes to engaging with our members and stakeholders. By being present locally, we ensure that we listen to what concerns and challenges the local shipping community has, and it also enables us to develop the contracts, clauses, digital services and other tools that are relevant to them,” says Michael Lund, deputy secretary general responsible for BIMCO’s membership and business development.

A fifth local office is already under consideration.

