BIMCO’s Q4 Shipping Market Outlook webinar

On 25 November from 10:00 CET, BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst, Peter Sand will share BIMCO’s views on the current state of the three main shipping markets. Deep diving into the developments dominating each of the tree main sectors: container shipping, dry bulk shipping and oil tanker shipping, Peter Sand will shed light to the extents in which the shipping markets have felt the effect of the global health crisis.

After discussing the resilience showed by container carriers who managed to keep freight rates up during the tumultuous times, an unbalanced tanker market and a dry bulk shipping sector highly driven by Chinese imports, Peter Sand will share BIMCO’s shipping markets outlook.

Source: BIMCO