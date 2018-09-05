BIO-UV Group Appoints Steven Matthew To Head New Asia Office

BIO-UV Group, the France-headquartered manufacturer of the fully type-approved BIO-SEA ballast water management system, has appointed Steven Matthew to head up the company’s new sales office in Hong Kong.

Benoît Gillmann, President and CEO, BIO-UV Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven to the executive team as we increase our global presence in Asia with the opening of a new sales and support centre in Hong Kong.”

“As a former seagoing marine engineer, a maritime lawyer with Holman Fenwick Willan, and more recently, Sales Director in the field of ballast water treatment, Steven brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to BIO-UV Group.”

Commenting on the Asia market in particular, Steven Mathew, BIO-UV ASIA’s lead sales for Asia in the field of ballast water treatment, said: “We anticipate a huge start to the ballast water treatment retrofit market beginning in 2019 and spiking in the 2021 to 2022 period.”

“With Chinese shipyards likely to account for a significant share of the BWTS retrofit market, it is important we have a strong local presence on the ground to support shipowners and shipyards. I am very much looking forward to increasing BIO-SEA’s share of the ballast water market in the area.”

While Steven’s focus initially will be on increasing sales of the UV-based BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam, BIO-UV Group ASIA, established on 4 August 2018, will target the Asia-Pacific market as a whole.

With fewer components and welded parts, the UV-based BIO-SEA system is designed and manufactured at BIO-UV Group’s production plant in Montpellier, France, using components manufactured in the European Union.

BIO-UV Group will showcase its BIO-SEA ballast water management system at Hamburg’s SMM 2018, in Hall A1, Stand 114.

Source: BIO-UV