Björn Ullbro appointed as the new CEO of Evac Group

Evac Group, a leading provider of sustainability technology in the maritime and building industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Björn Ullbro as its new Chief Executive Officer as of July 1st, 2023. Ullbro will take over the position alongside his current role as the President of Evac Business Line.

With over ten years of experience in the maritime industry, Björn Ullbro has brought a wealth of knowledge to Evac Group after joining the company in late 2021. Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Evac Board, Alan Bowkett, said:

“We are delighted to appoint Björn Ullbro as the new Chief Executive of Evac Group. His deep industry knowledge and strategic mindset make him the ideal choice to lead the company towards a sustainable and successful future. I am confident that under Björn’s leadership, Evac will continue to thrive and reach its ambitious targets.”

Björn Ullbro commented on his appointment: “I am honored to be appointed to lead Evac Group. We have a strong brand portfolio with a global reach, a talented team, and a bold ambition to be the leader in sustainability in our industry. I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and a step-up in business performance as we strive on our strategic mission: a future with no waste.”

Björn Ullbro holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance from Hanken School of Economics and has, before joining Evac, held several key leadership positions at Wärtsilä Corporation.

Source: Evac Group