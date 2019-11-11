Black Bear Carbon announces Port of Rotterdam as preferred location for new rCB plant in The Netherlands

Today Black Bear Carbon announced that it aims to develop its next Tire-to-Carbon-Black-Upcycling-Plant at the Port of Rotterdam.

Over the past months, ‘Black Bear Carbon’, the leading company in recovering high quality carbon black (rCB) from end-of life tire, explored multiple locations in the Netherlands for a new tire-carbonization plant. This plant will decompose granulate from end-of life tires into carbon black, pyrolysis oil and gas. After an extensive process of evaluation and careful consideration, Black Bear Carbon’s preference for developing its next plant goes to the Port of Rotterdam.

“Port of Rotterdam shows great appetite to facilitate our next plant and has a significant potential for optimization and synergy of our technology within the Rotterdam industrial complex”, Silvio Ghyoot, CEO of Black Bear Carbon, says.”

Over the coming weeks, Black Bear Carbon and the Port of Rotterdam Authority will collaboratively review the technical and financial details of the cooperation and establishment of the project, aiming for confirmation on their cooperation in early December and to proceed with the timely realization of the ‘Recovered Carbon Black Nederland’ project in Rotterdam.

“We welcome Black Bear Carbon with its cutting-edge circular technology to Rotterdam. To bring our port and industrial complex in line with the Paris Climate Treaty we have to move towards circular production processes. Black Bear Carbon has a good fit with the existing chemical industry in Rotterdam”, Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority, says.”

Simultaneously, both parties will work together with local and national partners on the funding structure of the special purpose vehicle. Starting this new project at a promising location is considered the next important step in the roll-out of Black Bear Carbon technology to solve the waste tire problem on a global scale.

Black Bear is a green, recovered carbon black (rCB) manufacturer that produces carbon black using end-of-life tires instead of fossil oil as a resource material. Black Bear chooses to change the industry with breakthrough technology and with passionate people; because we believe that we can save considerable amounts of CO2 in the carbon black market, solve the waste-tire problem and operate a profitable business at the same time.

Carbon black is a crucial component in rubber, plastics, inks and paints and is used to modify their properties into usable products. Almost everything that you see around you that is black in color has carbon black in it. Current manufacturers produce carbon black by combusting oil (the “furnace process”), emitting CO₂ and thereby polluting the environment. Black Bear recovers carbon black from used tires in a clean and sustainable way.

Black Bear plans to lead the transition towards a circular economy for tires by rolling out hundreds of tire upcycling plants with local partners around the world, focusing on Europe for its next plants. When it reaches its full potential of repurposing every end-of-life tire with its circular solution, Black Bear will reduce global annual oil consumption by more than 215 million barrels. After 6 years of testing and 2 years production experience, Black Bear is now ready to roll-out its concept worldwide and start producing on large commercial scale.

Source: Port of Rotterdam