Black Sea CPC Blend oil exports to inch up in December, sources say

Black Sea CPC Blend oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline system are set to inch up to 1.43 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 1.42 million bpd in a November plan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Exports are set to rise just marginally, by 0.4%, from the November loading plan, Reuters calculations showed.

CPC Blend oil loadings in November may be below the planned 1.42 million bpd volume due to maintenance at Kazakhstan’s biggest oil field Tengiz, operated by U.S. major Chevron CVX.N, the sources said.

CPC pipeline declined to comment on monthly loadings.

Tengiz production has been cut by 28-30% due to ongoing repairs in October-November, the country’s energy ministry said on Monday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)