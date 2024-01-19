Black Sea CPC Blend oil loadings to rise 3% in Feb -sources

CPC Blend oil exports from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Black Sea terminal are set at about 5.2 million metric tons in February, down from 5.4 million tons in the January plan, two industry sources told Reuters.

On a daily basis CPC Blend oil loadings in February will rise by almost 3% from January because of the shorter month, Reuters calculations showed.

Actual loadings of CPC Blend in January are likely to be different from the plan due to bad weather in the Black Sea, which is a reason for regular loading suspensions, the sources said.

CPC doesn’t comment on its terminal operations.

The main CPC shareholders are Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM (24%), Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas KMGZ.KZ (19%), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company CVX.N (15%) and Lukarco B.V LKOH.MM (12.5%).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters. Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)