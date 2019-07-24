Blackstone weighs Cheniere Energy Partners stake sale – Bloomberg

Blackstone Group Inc. is considering selling its stake in LNG producer Cheniere Energy Inc’s limited partnership seven years after investing about $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is marketing its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP to a small number of infrastructure, pension and sovereign wealth funds, according to the report.

Blackstone held about 201 million shares, or about 58%, of Cheniere Energy Partners as of March 31, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Based on Friday’s close, the stake would be worth about $8.7 billion.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners were up about 1.6% in afternoon trading.

Blackstone declined to comment, while Cheniere Energy Partners LP did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)