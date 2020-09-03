Blaze reined in on supertanker off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact

A fire that broke out on a fully loaded supertanker off the east coast of Sri Lanka has been brought under control, spokesmen for the navy of the Indian Ocean nation said on Thursday, adding that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured.

The New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), was carrying the equivalent of about 2 million barrels of oil, Refinitiv data showed.

“Our personnel on the scene are reporting that the fire on board the New Diamond is under control,” a navy spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva, told Reuters.

“There is no damage to the cargo area, only the engine room and some areas around it. There were 23 crew on board. We are bringing one injured crew member to Sri Lanka on board one of our vessels.”

Plumes of thick grey smoke emerged from the tanker’s funnel in photographs taken by Sri Lanka’s air force, though there were no signs of damage to the rest of the ship.

Another spokesman, Commander Ranjith Rajapaksa, said the VLCC was ablaze about 20 nautical miles off the east coast of Sri Lanka and its military had sent an aircraft and two ships to assist.

One of its 23 crew was missing, Rajapaksa told Reuters.

On Twitter, India’s coast guard said it had sent several ships and aircraft to help fight the fire.

The ship sailed from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, loaded with Kuwait Export Crude, Refinitiv Eikon tracking data showed. It was headed for the Indian port of Paradip, where state-run IOC has a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery.

Sri Lanka’s Marine Protection Authority said it would take measures to prevent any possible oil leak from the tanker.

Such a spill could cause an “environmental disaster”, warned Ashok Sharma, managing director of shipbroker BRS Baxi in Singapore.

“No double-hull VLCC has spilt oil to date, but (it) depends on the damage to the ship,” he added.

Thursday’s incident came a little more than a month after a state of “environmental emergency” triggered by the spill of about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil from a Japanese bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, when it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius.

De Silva said some of the New Diamond’s crew were rescued by oil product tanker Helen M, which an industry source said was on a time charter with India’s Reliance Industries.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“The fire happened at 7.45 a.m. India time,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “The nature is explosion and fire and serious injury to the crew.”

In a statement, the vessel’s insurer, West of England, said: “We can confirm that these two vessels are entered in the West of England. The Club is liaising closely with our members and the relevant authorities and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The second vessel referred to was the Gulf Livestock 1, sailing to China from New Zealand with 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle that sank off Japan on Thursday.

There was no immediate comment from IOC, Reliance Industries and Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Waruna Karunatilake and Arjuna Ranawana in Colombo, Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore and Jonathan Saul in London; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Jason Neely and Clarence Fernandez)