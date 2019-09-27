BLRT Grupp completed modernization of the largest floating dock in the region

The largest floating dock for servicing Post-Panamax, Panamax and Aframax vessels was delivered to Klaipeda on the 20th of September after completion of its modernization at the shipyard in Naantali.

The dock is temporary moored at the Western Baltija Shipbuilding shipyard. Here it will await for commissioning, which is scheduled for summer 2020. By this time, the expansion of infrastructure of port of Klaipeda, production capacities of BLRT Grupp and other operators located in the port will be completed.

BLRT Grupp acquired the dock in 2016 from the Adriatic Shipyard Bijela in Montenegro. It will be installed at Western Shipyard, Klaipeda. 235 meters long and 45 meters wide dock is the largest in the Baltic countries. It opens up new opportunities for ship owners to carry out repair and modernization projects of Post-Panamax, Panamax and Aframax vessels.

BLRT Grupp is one of the largest industrial groups in the Baltic Sea region. BLRT Grupp incorporates three shipyards – Tallinn Shipyard in Estonia, Western Shiprepair in Lithuania and Turku Repair Yard in Finland, providing comprehensive services in the field of repair and modernization of ships in 24/7 mode.



Source: BLRT Grupp