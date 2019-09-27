Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / BLRT Grupp completed modernization of the largest floating dock in the region

BLRT Grupp completed modernization of the largest floating dock in the region

in Hellenic Shipping News 28/09/2019

The largest floating dock for servicing Post-Panamax, Panamax and Aframax vessels was delivered to Klaipeda on the 20th of September after completion of its modernization at the shipyard in Naantali.

The dock is temporary moored at the Western Baltija Shipbuilding shipyard. Here it will await for commissioning, which is scheduled for summer 2020. By this time, the expansion of infrastructure of port of Klaipeda, production capacities of BLRT Grupp and other operators located in the port will be completed.

BLRT Grupp acquired the dock in 2016 from the Adriatic Shipyard Bijela in Montenegro. It will be installed at Western Shipyard, Klaipeda. 235 meters long and 45 meters wide dock is the largest in the Baltic countries. It opens up new opportunities for ship owners to carry out repair and modernization projects of Post-Panamax, Panamax and Aframax vessels.

BLRT Grupp is one of the largest industrial groups in the Baltic Sea region. BLRT Grupp incorporates three shipyards – Tallinn Shipyard in Estonia, Western Shiprepair in Lithuania and Turku Repair Yard in Finland, providing comprehensive services in the field of repair and modernization of ships in 24/7 mode.


Source: BLRT Grupp

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software