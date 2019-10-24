Blue Acquires Maritime Consultancy 20|20 Marine Energy

BLUE, the leading business, brand and communications consultancy for the marine and energy markets, today announced the acquisition of specialist maritime consultancy 20|20 Marine Energy (20|20). 20|20, which will be re-named BLUE Insight, provides commercial advisory and research services for key transformative areas within the maritime industry. The practice – which will be led by Adrian Tolson, 20|20’s Senior Partner – provides BLUE with a physical presence in North America, as well as wider and deeper support to BLUE’s current clients.

BLUE Insight will provide strategic commercial advisory services for business-critical areas that are fundamentally changing the marine and energy markets and evolving and disrupting traditional business models. This includes the transforming marine energy supply chain and future fuels sector, the demand for sustainability, the rise of environmental social and governance (ESG), and the impact of digitalisation.

BLUE Insight will advise clients on creating commercial strategies for growth that increase competitive value and reduce risk, empowering them to seize the opportunities of markets in transition. Consulting services will be founded on in-depth knowledge and the delivery of market research and reports, including competitor analysis, audits and feasibility studies, as well as white papers and surveys on market developments. This intellectual capital will also be used to fuel insight and content for BLUE’s Inspire and Engage practices, which provide brand building, and PR and communications services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Alisdair Pettigrew, Managing Director, BLUE, said:

“The acquisition of 20|20 significantly expands our commercial advisory and consulting capabilities and is wholly aligned with our ambition to provide clients with in-depth knowledge and influence in order to thrive in the transformational marine and energy markets. Ultimately, we want to work with clients at the most important points on their commercial and corporate journey. Advising them on how new market forces are impacting their organisations, and developing business, brand and communications strategies that are founded on genuine market knowledge and insight that drives commercial growth, as well as builds both reputation and enterprise value.”

Pettigrew added:

“Importantly, we will also provide clients, as well as the wider industry with access to market research and reports, which will give them in-depth insight on key trends and developments that are impacting the marine and energy markets; from new regulations that are influencing future fuels and the marine energy supply chain, to the drive for decarbonisation. This access to information, and insight will be invaluable in shaping decision making and increasing competitive advantage in this transformative time for our industry.”

Adrian Tolson, Senior Partner, 20|20 Marine Energy, said:

“Becoming part of BLUE is a natural fit for 20|20 and will enable us to further grow our consulting offering, as well as expand our research, analysis and insight capabilities at what is a crucial time for the industry.”

“Critically, it also creates the opportunity to evolve the longevity of our relationship with clients, linking the development of commercial strategy with wider brand and reputation building work, which is fundamental in driving competitive advantage and delivering against business objectives.”

20|20 Marine Energy was founded in 2015 by Adrian Tolson to help companies navigate the changing dynamics of the marine energy supply chain, working with both ship owners and operators, and suppliers to develop purchasing and supply strategies, as well as organisations in developing new bunkering infrastructure projects.

BLUE’s acquisition of 20|20 Marine Energy follows the recent appointment of Mark Stokes as the new director of the company’s brand strategy Inspire practice. These developments add significant weight to BLUE’s brand building and consulting capabilities, delivering even greater value to clients during a phase of unprecedented change for the marine and energy sectors.

