Blue Bolsters Scope Of Services With Addition Of Digital Marketing Team

BLUE, the leading business, brand, PR and communications consultancy for the marine and energy markets has bolstered its scope of services with the addition of an experienced digital marketing team.

The development ensures that BLUE – the UK’s 8th largest B2B PR consultancy – continues to deliver its aim of providing marine and energy clients with the highest standards of PR and communications consultancy, reinforced with in-depth market knowledge of its dedicated sectors, and access to global contact networks.

Headed by experienced Digital Marketing Lead Katie Shrives, services include search engine optimisation with keyword research that drives topical content development, as well as earned and paid social media management, with consistent performance analysis to drive growth and tangible outcomes. BLUE recognises the scope of how a fully developed digital marketing strategy that uses a range of campaign tactics can contribute to an organisation’s positioning in the marine and energy markets. BLUE will therefore also expand the digital marketing team to include a motion graphics designer, PPC experts and content-led lead generation specialists.

The expansion, which has been well received by BLUE’s current clients, follows the successful development of BLUE as a full-service business, brand and communications consultancy dedicated to the marine and energy markets, providing clients with an integrated offering through its Insight (commercial advisory and research), Inspire (brand discovery) and Engage (PR and communications) practices; Digital Marketing sits within the Engage practice.

Commenting on the development, BLUE’s managing director Alisdair Pettigrew said:

“Communications through digital and social channels in the marine and energy markets has grown exponentially over the past decade. However, it remains – with exceptions – varied in the level of intelligence in approach. We believe that in order to develop strong and compelling content that truly engages and influences, digital marketing needs to work in tandem with PR and communications, and specifically where there is a specialist market knowledge and understanding.

“As we have strived to do in developing strategic PR and communications, and now a brand strategy and business consultancy, we are ambitious in our desire to raise standards in the marine and energy markets. Adding a digital marketing specialism does just that, and we have been delighted with the immediate impact Katie and her team have made.”

Katie Shrives, digital marketing lead at BLUE, added:

“I’m delighted to have joined BLUE at a time where a pivot to digital is essential. Seeing how BLUE’s marine and energy clients have immediately benefited from engaging in digital marketing services is inspiring; it’s been an almost overwhelming start, culminating in us immediately recruiting digital marketing experts already to manage the growth, showing the appetite for a more intelligent approach to communicating in the digital age.”

Source: Blue