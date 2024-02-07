Bluestone Recorded A Double-Digit Growth With A 20% Turnover Increase In 2023

Bluestone Group, an international provider specialised in technical services for the maritime industry, recorded a double-digit growth as it closed 2023 with a 20% increase compared to its turnover for 2022, and it expects to continue this positive trend in the upcoming twelve months.

Last year was very positive for Bluestone, both as concerns the results achieved and the development of its business lines, resulting in a better organization of the Group, which became stronger and able to provide an exhaustive service offer.

Bluestone, incorporated in 2018, benefited from significant orders for the supervision of newbuildings, such as Caronte & Tourist’s double-ended ferry to be delivered this year after the launching ceremony held at the end of 2023 at the Turkish shipyard Sefine, and the construction of Prysmian Group’s new cable layer, which is under construction by Vard and is scheduled for delivery at the beginning of 2025. Besides these orders, there are the traditional significant retrofits of new technologies on passenger and container ships delivering significant improvements in terms of energy efficiency, decarbonisation and environmental standards , such as hull air lubrication systems, frequency inverters on compressors and air conditioning units, and the new advanced black water treatment systems.

Bluestone achieved significant results also in the Offshore Renewable Energy segment, which is considered of strategic importance in light of both the forecasts of exponential growth globally and of the lack of expertise in segment-specific white collars activities in the Mediterranean area, for construction and maintenance.

The Group has so far provided technical services to over 40 offshore wind farms, ranging from site management for the construction of a shallow water wind farm in the estuary of the Mekong river in Vietnam to marine warranty surveying for trenching and cable laying in the Changhua wind farm in Taiwan.

In December 2023, Bluestone completed its tasks in the Saint Brieuc wind farm offshore Brittany, where it acted as Offshore Client Representative supervising various construction activities, such as rock dumping, trenching, cable laying, excavation of foundations and final tests. The project, covering an area of 75 sq. Km at 16 miles away from the coast, has a production capacity of 1.820 gigawatt hours per year and it is one of the most important projects in France.

Besides, Bluestone will continue to provide Health,Safety & Environmental (HSE) advisory services until 2026 at Dogger Bank, the world’s largest wind farm off the eastern Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, which with its 3.6 Gigawatt will provide electricity to some 6 million British households per year. The leader of the Dogger Bank project is General Electric.

In order to support its increasing workload, Bluestone has opened a dedicated business unit headquarted in the UK and headed by Paul Gorman, a long-standing expert in the offshore and renewable energy sectors.

“For the upcoming decade, Bluestone Group forecasts an exponential growth in retrofit activities, as well as the construction of increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly vessels. Another mega-trend is the increase in offshore renewable energy installations. After over four years of work and many projects –Bluestone Chairman Matteo Di Maio declared – we have obtained a significant know-how, as well as many customers and partners, and this enables us to consolidate our position as a leading provider of technical services to this market. We are active in the offshore fixed farm sector and we are closely monitoring the technological developments of floating farms, which are currently being in advance phases of testing , and will open up an even larger market.”.

Source: Bluestone