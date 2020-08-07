Bluetech bulkers Excel at sea trial and operation

Five Bluetech 45 (BT45) vessels have now successfully been delivered to Navibulgar. The sixth and final vessel in the series is scheduled to be delivered within August.

All ships outperformed the specification during sea trail averaging a 4% lower power demand.

With BT45 already being characterized as one of the best and most fuel-efficient designs on the market, these sea trails results are outstanding. The BT45 vessels have been built and delivered by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

The BT45 is based on an enlarged Bluetech 42 (BT42) design which has been sailing in Navibulgar’s fleet since 2017. These ships have already proven commercial value fetching a significant premium to other Handysize vessels.

Navibulgar Executive Director Aleksandar Kalchev comments the performance of the ships. “Both series have met our initial expectations and today we are so happy to own and run such a fleet. The design/ships are so flexible and easy to be operated. We have been impressed by their ability to keep good performance in rough seas, but the real advantage comes when they are slow

steaming in normal weather conditions. In any case, the experience we have so far, proves that

we have made a right choice with these vessels and Bluetech.”

Source: Bluetech