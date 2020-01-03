BlueWater Reporting issues report on liner shipping outlook

BlueWater Reporting has issued its latest data-heavy report on the financial state of the liner shipping industry and the outlook for 2020 and beyond.

The report, “Liner shipping outlook not all doom and gloom,” compares the net profit/loss of some of the most prominent liner shipping companies for Q3 2019 and for the first nine months of 2019 versus the corresponding prior-year periods.

Most companies saw improvements, and despite challenges and uncertainty from how the U.S.-China trade war will continue to pan out and added expenses from the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 Sulfur Cap, they could easily continue to benefit from a better balance of supply and demand in 2020 versus 2019 and improved global GDP growth in the coming years.

In terms of U.S.-China trade relations, the report provides information on which prominent companies have the most at stake in regards to how the trade war continues to pan out, based off information from BlueWater Reporting’s database.

The Asia-North America trade will continue to be the weak spot for carriers until trade barriers between the U.S. and China are further broken down. Carriers will continue to be aggressive in blanking sailings on Asia-North America services, at least through January and February, but had little luck in keeping spot rates afloat on the trade in 2019 from this approach.

The latest report provides data on what Asia-North America loops will be blanking sailings, when, and how each blanked voyage is expected to impact capacity.

Source: BlueWater Reporting