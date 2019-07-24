Blume Global and Fenix Marine Services to Co-Innovate Customer Centric Terminal Solution to Support Busiest Container Port in Western Hemisphere

Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Fenix Marine Services, Ltd. (“FMS” or “Fenix”) to develop an innovative, expedited VIP platform for FMS terminal customers in the Port of Los Angeles.

Fenix Marine Services, previously known as Global Gateway South (GGS), is the marine terminal operator at Pier 300, the second largest container terminal at the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere. It operates on 292 acres supporting more than 1,200,000 annual lifts.

Together, Blume Global and FMS will co-innovate a solution designed to increase terminal efficiency, expedite truck turn times and provide next generation differentiated services for clientele within the Blume Global supply chain ecosystem. The unique expedited terminal service offering will be based on optimized terminal delivery algorithms for participating BCOs, NVOCCs and Motor Carriers that are connected to the Blume Global digital supply chain platform. Blume Global integrates 25 years of historical data with data collected in real-time from many sources, most recently from FMS.

“Fenix Marine Services is investing heavily in terminal development and advanced technologies, including an artificial intelligence engine, to meet the emerging digitization needs of our customers and the increased throughput volumes forecasted at the nation’s largest gateway,” said Sean Pierce, President and CEO at FMS. “Together, we will leverage Blume Global’s industry leading technology and FMS’s terminal knowhow and customer relationships, in order to develop the next generation of innovative expedited terminal service capabilities that we believe will set a new standard across the industry.”

“We are pleased to partner with FMS to provide our customers with a unique, expedited terminal service experience at one of the largest marine terminals in the country. This solution will provide unprecedented visibility, predictability and logistics execution capability to our customers and their participating partners, which translates into tangible value across the supply chain ecosystem,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. “The data from FMS is extremely valuable as it is correlated across the network and into all Blume Global solutions.”

Additional data sources for Blume Global include air, ocean, railroad and motor carriers, airport, marine and rail terminals, ELD, AIS, air traffic and IoT sensor systems, weather alerts and feeds. The collected data remains anonymous and confidential amongst users. The company takes the substantial insights from its global network and correlates it with planned and unplanned event data analysis to drive logistics and visibility in the supply chain. Blume Global extends the data in its networks through valuable partnerships with companies like FMS, as well as DCLI, a sister company of Blume Global which also has significant presence in supporting the Port of Los Angeles.

Blume Global has a focus on providing logistics and supply chain solutions that help all participants in the ecosystem collaborate and meet customer service commitments, from Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) to ocean carriers to BCOs and Shippers to the vast global motor carrier network. Blume solutions build on decades of network and data-driven connections to create real-time visibility, as well as the logistics execution to help customers in retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), hi-tech and network partners — including carriers and service providers — translate visibility into real value for customers. Blume Global supports the supply chain in every move, mode and mile.

