BMA announces agreement for representation in South Korea

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) announces that it has signed an agreement with Ben Line Agencies to establish representation in South Korea, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding and ship-owning nations.

This agreement is aimed at extending The BMA’s presence in South Korea beyond its authorised Inspectorate and Recognised Class Societies so as to enhance its quality service delivery. The agreement is further aligned to The BMA’s strategic objective of strengthening its global representation through the expansion of the Authority’s base within the Asian region.

Ben Line Agencies is a regional maritime and logistics provider and has been working in the Asia Pacific region for over 150 years. Employing over 1300 staff across 16 countries in Asia, Ben Line Agencies has developed one of the largest on-the-ground networks in the ship agency business.

Dong-su Kim, the Ben Line’s Country Manager in South Korea, said: “Ben Line Agencies is delighted to be representing The BMA in South Korea and we see good prospects to expand this presence in an important shipowning market. We look forward to introducing The BMA’s strong credentials to more South Korean shipowners, showcasing the value that can be derived from the Authority’s service offering.”

Captain Jahangir Hussain, The BMA’s Regional Director and the main point of contact for activities within Asia and with Ben Line, said: “South Korea is one of the world’s key maritime nations and we are very pleased to have another dedicated representative in the region who can help us ensure that our clients in the country receive the highest possible levels of service.”

Captain Dwain Hutchinson, The BMA’s Managing Director and CEO, said: “The BMA has ambitious plans to cultivate a presence in the major shipping centre of the world, both to ensure continual improvement in the delivery of services to its valued customers and to accelerate the pace of business growth. This agreement with Ben Line progresses the Authority’s critical business plan while strengthening The Bahamas’ presence and we look forward to continuing to provide quality maritime services to our customers globally.”

Source: The Bahamas Maritime Authority