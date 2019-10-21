BMCT handles its 1 millionth TEU

PSA’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT) handled its one millionth TEU during the call of CMA CGM’s ”M.V Bermuda” on 18 October 2019, in the presence of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Chairman, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, CMA CGM India Managing Director, Mr Ugo Vincent, PSA India Managing Director , Mr Mike Formoso and management and staff from all three companies and port bodies.

A cake cutting ceremony was held onboard the vessel to commemorate the achievement of BMCT’s one millionth TEU, which took place just over 20 months since BMCT commenced operations in February 2018. The “M.V Bermuda” plies the Swahili Express (SWAX) service together with service partners Emirates Shipping Line and Hapag Lloyd, linking Mumbai with East Africa and the Gulf.

Underscoring BMCT’s unrivalled flexibility, BMCT has provided SWAX with 100% berth on arrival to date, allowing the service to catch up any delays in the schedule. A second milestone was also achieved in the call: the highest number of moves of a SWAX call at BMCT to date, totally 1868 moves. Given the nature of the tradelane, the service also handles large amounts of out of gauge and breakbulk cargo, a fast growing market segment at BMCT given the facilities and available room to grow for carriers.

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman of JNPT, congratulated BMCT on achieving the one million TEU mark, which reflects positively on the growth of JNPT. He wished both BMCT and CMA CGM even more success in the near future.

Mr Ugo Vincent, Managing Director of CMA CGM India congratulated the PSA and BMCT teams on reaching one million TEUs in such a short period of time. He mentioned that the consistent productivity has always been a hallmark of BMCT. Professionalism and personal engagement between both teams were the secret to the successful partnership.

Mr Mike Formoso, Managing Director of PSA India said, “We are thrilled to reach the 1 million TEU mark and are immensely grateful to JNPT, CMA CGM, and all our customers, stakeholders and staff for their support along the way.

“Given the strong relationship between PSA and CMA CGM not only in India but globally, it is apt that BMCT’s millionth TEU is handled on a CMA CGM vessel on the SWAX service – the same combination for the first service call at BMCT. Reaching this point spurs us on towards higher volume and service standards.”



Source: Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT)