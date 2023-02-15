BMS United, Bunkernet, and SBI Sign Definitive Merger Agreement to form Baseblue Company

BMS United Bunkers, Bunkernet, and SBI bunkering BV, leading marine fuel supply companies, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to create Baseblue, an industry leader in marine energy solutions.

This merger of equals will result in a larger and financially more reliable company that can offer complete and dependable marine energy solutions to a broader clientele. Baseblue will offer a wider range of services, including alternative fuels, emissions trading, and digital optimization.

An experienced management team consisting of the three well-tracked brands servicing top-notch clientele for over 30 years will manage Baseblue. Lars H. Nielsen of BMS will assume the position of CEO. At the same time, Gregoris Gregoriou, Managing Director of Bunkernet, will be appointed Chief Commercial Officer, and Dave Gregory, General Manager of SBI, will be appointed Managing Director of Baseblue North Europe. Antonis Xiros, will apponted Chief Operations Manager and Nicholas Argyrou will be appointed Key Account Director.

“Baseblue brings together the best of the three leading brands to deliver more comprehensive bunkering management proposal in the market. We are committed to delivering real unrivalled value through tailor-made services,” mentions Lars Nielsen, Baseblue CEO.

The new company will have offices in Greece, Argentina, Cyprus, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands. Baseblue will employ over 80 specialists with global expertise under one brand to offer extensive services. The combined team has a diverse span of maritime knowledge. Baseblue will deliver holistic and integrated bunkering and lubricant solutions, alternative fuel options, risk management consulting, quality testing, surveying and unique post-fixture service for a vessel’s end-to-end coverage. Thanks to our post-fixture team and digital tools, customers will receive constant input and the ability to track the vessel’s progress in real-time. These proactive procedures will reduce potential issues and waiting time significantly.

This merger comes at a disruptive time for the marine energy industry. Baseblue will be helping its customers to navigate the transition to alternative fuels as the shipping industry aims to decarbonize. With the addition of SBI experts with experience from in-house future fuel trading, Baseblue will be a trusted partner in their decarbonization journey.

“Baseblue can provide up-to-date knowledge and guidance on upcoming legislation, the availability and supply of alternative fuels to help businesses meet their emissions reduction targets. This comprehensive approach is helping customers switch to cleaner, more sustainable operations,” says Dave Gregory, Managing Director of Baseblue North Europe.

“We are committed to staying ahead of the curve,” says Gregoris Gregoriou. “Stronger than the sum of our parts, Baseblue will bring marine energy solutions that deliver real value and drive sustainable growth to its clients. Understanding the need for digitalization, we will safely guide them towards their business goals by offering seamless services through digital decision-making platforms.”

The merge is effective immediately; however, a transition period will exist until the end of April. Beyond the name and logo change, customers will not experience any changes in daily operations.

Source: Baseblue