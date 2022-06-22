BMT and Penguin successfully commissions a hybrid-electric vessel for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

BMT, a leading international multi-disciplinary engineering and ship design consultancy, is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of its latest hybrid vessel for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Developed in collaboration with Penguin Shipyard International, the advanced hybrid-electric aluminium catamaran, christened MPA Guardian, is a 35-metre patrol boat designed to conduct patrolling activities, search and rescue, oil spill response, drone operations and salvage support. It will also be used as the government’s test bed for new technologies and equipment.

With accommodation for up to 24 people and a state-of-the-art wheelhouse designed specifically to suit MPA’s operational requirements, the vessel will be deployed in a command-and-control role during multi-vessel operations, and as first responder in a wide variety of missions.

Further extending the vessel’s rescue capabilities is a 7m fast rigid-inflatable rescue boat, mated with a unique Launch And Recovery System (LARS) that was jointly developed by BMT and Penguin.

The vessel propulsion system is an advanced hybrid-electric system based on a combination of electric and diesel mechanical propulsion. To best fulfil its operating duty the vessel can operate in different modes. In full-electric, zero-emission mode, MPA Guardian can cruise silently at six knots for up to three hours.

The vessel can also operate in a diesel-electric mode to achieve continuous medium speed operation. In this mode, power is drawn from one of the two main engines to propel both shafts while recharging the batteries. This mode offers a significant advantage by way of emissions reduction and reduced wear and tear on the engines.

In her conventional diesel mechanical mode, MPA Guardian can run at a top speed of close to 27 knots. In this mode the electric generation capability offered by the hybrid system also removes the need for diesel generators sets onboard.

These features, combined with a highly efficient hull form optimised for minimal resistance across the entire operating speed range, give rise to a low-emission, future-proofed vessel that will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of the Port of Singapore.

In a recent christening ceremony, MPA’s Chief Executive Ms Quah Ley Hoon said, “The new enhanced patrol craft will strengthen our fleet of patrol craft enforcement and emergency response capabilities as it has higher endurance and the necessary sea-keeping capabilities for operations in all weather conditions. As we work towards a sustainable Maritime Singapore, reducing emissions from the domestic harbour craft fleet is an important focus area. Developing a hybrid diesel-electric vessel with electric propulsion, we made sure that our new enhanced patrol craft would be ready for a greener future.”

Penguin’s Managing Director, James Tham added, “This project builds on our good working relationship with BMT and demonstrates our commitment to new technologies applied to real-life operations. Penguin, together with BMT, has set a new standard for high-speed hybrid-electric vessels.”

Andy Holdcroft, Managing Director Specialised Ship Design at BMT commented: “This new design, developed collaboratively with Penguin, incorporates advanced hybrid propulsion technologies optimised specifically to the requirements of MPA. For years to come, this will allow MPA to operate with reduced emissions of greenhouse gas, making the port of Singapore more sustainable with the added benefit of reducing maintenance and operational costs.”

Source: BMT Group