BMT reveals new 48m SOV design: navigating a new era in offshore operations

BMT, a global leader in specialised ship design, engineering, and marine consultancy, is proud to announce the launch of its 48m Service Operation Vessel (SOV) at the Annual Offshore Support Journal Conference, scheduled for February 6-8, 2024. Designed for a new era in offshore operations the new 48m SOV delivers safety, comfort and efficiency while minimising environmental impact. BMT’s presence at the conference will be marked by a stand and presentation showcasing their extensive expertise.

With the high cost of SOVs, operators in the offshore market are looking for cost-effective solutions for offshore O&M with the benefit of reducing OPEX costs. Mid-sized vessels that sit between CTVs and SOVs provide a more cost-effective solution to achieving offshore operational requirements.

A Legacy of Innovation in Offshore Support Vessels

The BMT 48m SOV represents the latest evolution in BMT’s long history of designing cutting-edge vessels for offshore support. With a legacy of over 70 crew transfer vessels successfully operating worldwide, this new SOV is engineered to address the complex and extended operation and maintenance demands of modern offshore settings.

Advanced Design for Optimal Performance

Incorporating an advanced methanol-ready design, the 48m SOV features an optimised hull form and machinery configuration, built on a dynamic diesel-electric platform. This innovative approach ensures not only enhanced operational efficiency but also a significant reduction in environmental impact.

The vessel’s unique SWATH hull design is a game-changer, enabling operations in challenging sea conditions and significantly boosting seakeeping capabilities and uptime. This design underscores BMT’s commitment to advancing the frontier of offshore vessel technology.

Unmatched Comfort and Productivity

The 48m SOV is designed to provide unparalleled comfort for its 40 technicians and 16 crew members. The vessel boasts spacious, single-occupancy cabins, complete with entertainment hubs, lounges, a gym, and a sauna, creating an optimal living and working environment.

Productivity is at the heart of the vessel’s design, featuring a 30m motion-compensated gangway for easy access, an ergonomic layout for safe and seamless workflow, and a unique hull design that minimises noise and vibrations, enhancing the onboard experience.

Pioneering the Future with Autonomous Technology

Aligned with BMT’s vision of innovation, the 48m SOV is equipped to facilitate autonomous technology, featuring an adaptable ROV bay, a control room for ROV operations, and the flexibility to host up to 5m uncrewed surface vessels (USV). It also includes a dedicated bay for an 8.5m daughter craft, showcasing the vessel’s versatility and forward-thinking design.

Strategic Insights from BMT’s Senior Naval Architect

Alex Blake, BMT’s Senior Naval Architect, comments:

“In an industry facing rapid changes, the BMT 48m SOV is a testament to our commitment to leading innovation in offshore vessel design.

Drawing on our extensive experience and understanding of market needs, this vessel is not just a response to current demands but a proactive step into the future of offshore operations, setting new standards in efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

With decades of experience and a reputation for robust, fuel-efficient designs, BMT has established itself as a global innovator in naval architecture and marine design. Its diverse portfolio reflects a commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet unique project needs, supported by a culture of collaboration and innovation.

Source: BMT