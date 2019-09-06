BMT Wins Multiple Navigation Simulator Orders for Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Australia Fleets

BMT, a leading, multidisciplinary management consultancy, has reported phenomenal growth in sales of its maritime simulator and has just signed multiple key contracts with select cruise lines including Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn in North America and P&O Cruises Australia. The orders for both office and ship-based licences of BMT’s REMBRANDT maritime simulator will support cruise lines on more than 39 cruise ships.

Dr, Phil Thompson, Simulation and Training business director at BMT, commented: “It is a proud day for BMT to have been entrusted to provide our versatile and scalable systems to power international fleets for some ships within the world’s largest leisure travel company. With its unique capabilities, REMBRANDT delivers the highest standards of manoeuvring simulation within an S-57 and S-63 ENC environment. This has been further enhanced by a high-fidelity, 3D scene reconstruction from multiple uncalibrated views using VDR and AIS data to generate visual reconstructions and playback files with a “pause and take control” feature that opens up new and exciting opportunities for state-of-the-art reflective training. We are looking forward to supporting these widely recognised cruise line brands, to realise a successful systems’ application and delivery.”

“At Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises Australia, our number one priority is the safety and comfort of the guests who sail with us every year,” said Eric Chamberlin Vice President of Marine for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Australia. “For us, providing one of the world’s leading solutions for maritime simulation and virtual training to support international operations is essential in helping us meet that priority. For that reason, we have formed an important partnership with BMT, one of the world’s most respected leaders.”

REMBRANDT is fully scalable – operating in full mission modes through to desktop and laptop configurable modes. It is a fully certified DNV GL-Class A, B, C and S simulator and has been adopted by a large number of high-profile maritime stakeholders. The shipboard technical equipment simulator supports modern offshore vessels with scalable ship bridge simulation and training applications, including complex shipping manoeuvres in shallow, hydrodynamic waters, training and assessment for the entire crew and ship to ship transfers. This innovative technology has recently been adopted by the world’s leading statutory marine agencies. These include the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) Office of Marine Safety (OMS), the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch, the Australian Transport Safety Board and the Dutch Safety Board.

Source: BMT Group