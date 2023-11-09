BNSF Railway Goes Live with Tideworks’ Intermodal TOS

Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced that BNSF Railway (BNSF), the largest freight railroad in the U.S. and one of the North American Class I railroads, is now live with Tideworks Intermodal Pro® intermodal TOS and Traffic Control™ equipment dispatch system at BNSF’s Memphis facility.

Intermodal Pro and Traffic Control will give BNSF centralized visibility of its terminal operations to optimize real-time planning, improve terminal and equipment productivity and boost performance. The railway selected Tideworks’ solutions to provide a platform to enhance business processes and modernize and integrate with the new technologies in place.

“BNSF Railway plays a crucial role in North America’s supply chain, and it’s essential for us to stay ahead of evolving demands by choosing technology providers and partners that elevate our rail operations,” said Scott Hernandez, Assistant Vice President of Intermodal Strategy and Innovation at BNSF Railway. “Our ongoing collaboration with Tideworks establishes a solid foundation for optimizing our intermodal operations at our wide-span facilities, enabling increased efficiency, an improved experience for our trucking partners and continuing to provide industry-leading service for our customers.”

The go-live at Memphis is the second deployment of Tideworks’ intermodal TOS with BNSF and reinforces the partnership between the two companies. BNSF previously implemented Tideworks’ intermodal TOS at its Logistics Park Chicago (LPC) facility in February 2022.

As part of the Intermodal Pro and Traffic Control deployments, Tideworks supported BNSF’s yard configuration model that needed to quickly adapt to ever-evolving volume surges. Additionally, these project deployments have backed BNSF’s efforts to boost system stability, optimize workflows, allow for semi-automated wide-span crane operations, and reduce emissions through increased use of zero-emissions electric cranes.

“We’re proud to provide BNSF with intermodal terminal operating solutions that will strengthen its position as a leading railroad,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks Technology. “The implementation at LPC and now Memphis furthers BNSF’s modernization objectives and reinforces Tideworks as a trusted provider to Class I railroads. We look forward to continuing to support BNSF and its customers.”

For the deployments in Memphis and Chicago, Tideworks provided all associated implementation services, including project management, software customization, configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance. The company will continue to provide BNSF with ongoing maintenance and support services, which include 24/7 technical support and software upgrades.

Source: Tideworks Technology